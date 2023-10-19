TNRD won't continue 70 Mile fire protection public assent process after resident input

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District won’t be moving forward with a formal public assent process to establish a new fire protection service in 70 Mile House following input from area residents.

In a news release, the regional district said as part of its public consultation process, residents were asked whether they would support a referendum to decide if the TNRD should take over administration of the local fire department — and they said no.

A public meeting on the matter was held on Sept. 11.

“Staff shared the feasibility study and provided a detailed presentation about the proposed fire service,” said the TNRD statement.

“The independent 70 Mile Fire Department Association also presented an option at the meeting of how they could continue to administer the department through a membership fee model, meaning there would be no funding from property taxes.”

According to the TNRD, the proposed annual operating budget for a regional-district run fire department was estimated to be $133,665, including equipment purchases, repairs and training.

The results from a survey administered to area residents show 23 of the 30 respondents thought the 70 Mile Fire Department Association should continue administering the service with no TNRD involvement.

These respondents indicated they are willing to pay an annual fee for the continuation of the society-run fire department.

The TNRD said based on this public engagement, property taxes collected to fund the grant-in-aid service for fire protection in 70 Mile House will end beginning in 2024.

According to the regional district, the 70 Mile Fire Department Association will be arranging a meeting with the community about its membership fees model. Residents are encouraged to contact the association for its next steps.