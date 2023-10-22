Kamloops Players Society brings psychological drama production to Pavilion Theatre

Photo: Facebook / Pavilion Theatre

The Kamloops Players Society will be bringing a psychological drama to the stage of the Pavilion Theatre for a week-long run next month.

In a news release, the society announced it would be hosting six performances of Ravenscroft by Don Nigro from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19.

“This psychological drama is a thinking person’s Gothic thriller, a dark comedy that is both funny and frightening,” said the release.

The theatrical production tells the story of an inspector who is called to a remote home on a snowy night to investigate a deadly incident.

“There are ghosts on the staircase, skeletons in the closet, and much more than the inspector bargained for. …With a perfect blend of suspense, dark humour and compelling drama, Ravenscroft promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats,” the society said.

There are four 7 p.m. and two 2 p.m. performances. Tickets can be purchased through Kamloops Live! Box Office.