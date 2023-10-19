Police arrest suspect after break-in, theft at North Shore business

Photo: Castanet

An alcohol-imbibing suspect was arrested by Kamloops police after a break-in and liquor theft was reported from a North Shore business on Wednesday night.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers were called to the 300-block of Tranquille Road at about 11 p.m., where someone had smashed a window, entered the store, stole liquor and fled on foot.

“Thanks to the quick response of officers, a suspect was located nearby, drinking from one of the bottles believed to have been stolen, and taken into custody without issue,” Evelyn said.

According to police, the man in his 40s was later released with conditions and a court date. A charge recommendation is anticipated.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.