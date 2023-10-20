Kamloops drug dealer gets 2.5 years in prison for his role in 'significant' trafficking network

Photo: RCMP This brick of cocaine was among items seized by police as part of a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in Kamloops.

A Kamloops drug dealer was sentenced to more than two years in prison after police seized over $200,000 in cocaine and methamphetamine from his family home.

Roberto Silio Lupi, 38, was one of a group of five alleged Kamloops-area drug dealers charged in connection to a police investigation that began in April of 2020. He was sentenced Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said they used a covert tracking device hidden in a SUV owned by Lupi to seize a total of three kilograms of cocaine and two kilograms of methamphetamine.

“This was a large, significant financial operation ... peddling large quantities of cocaine by Mr. Lupi,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves said Thursday in sentencing Lupi.

“And the further apparent distribution from his home where ... children reside.”

Groves said it was “unexplained” why a husband and father with three children would use his master bedroom and garage as a seemingly sophisticated “drug packaging and distribution centre.”

“Inexplicably, this clearly involved the use of counterfeit cash in some fashion as a substantial amount of that was seized,” he said.

Court heard Lupi has has since sought counselling and has been involved in support services with the goal of rehabilitation and relapse prevention.

Lupi previously spent 16 years in the oil industry in Alberta, holding various supervisory positions.

“Although some of the letters in support of Mr. Lupi have urged upon the court a suggestion that he is not a criminal, he unfortunately is,” Groves said.

“It was his choice. It was a choice he clearly regrets but it was his choice no less.”

Lupi’s defense lawyer had been seeking a lengthy house-arrest sentence.

Lupi was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and handed a 10-year weapons ban. He also received a 10-year weapons ban, a forfeiture order and will be required to submit a DNA sample to a national criminal database.