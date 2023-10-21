RCMP arrest 32-year-old Kelowna man suspected of stealing truck in Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

A Kelowna man is in custody after Mounties say they tailed a stolen truck, eventually arresting a suspect after picking up the trail with the assistance of police dogs.

Kamloops RCMP responded to a report of a stolen green truck on Notre Dame Drive at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mounties followed the truck from Eighth Street to Lac Du Bois Road, where they located and arrested a suspect with the assistance of a police dog.

“The suspect is known to police and is being held in custody with charge recommendations put forth for consideration as part of the assessment and approval process,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.