Police look for three men in relation to North Kamloops robbery

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying three men in connection to a North Shore robbery.

Mounties said they were called to the 100-block of Yew Street at about 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 21, where a 19-year-old man had allegedly been robbed and assaulted by three men.

“Police are releasing images of three men who may have information about the robbery, and are asking the public to please look closely at these photos,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“If you know these men, or have information about the car or its occupants, please call us.”

The first man was described as shirtless, wearing a white baseball hat, sunglasses, blue jeans, brown shoes and carrying a brown bag with a long strap.

The second man was described as shirtless and muscular, wearing grey or black knee length shorts, a black baseball hat, sunglasses, black and white running shoes and a black backpack.

The third man had a blue and silver bicycle, wearing a black hoodie, pants, shoes and backpack.

All three men walked to a red four-door sedan with no hub caps, parked facing east in a parking lot on the 300-block of Tranquille Road.

Anyone with information about any of the men or the vehicle is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.