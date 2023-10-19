Kamloops RCMP investigating after attempted car-jacking reported in Valleyview

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are investigating after an attempted car-jacking in Valleyview on Wednesday evening.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers were called to the 1900-block of Curlew Drive just before 7 p.m., after a courier driver reported that a man opened his delivery van door and tried to pull him out.

Evelyn said the driver was able to fight off the suspect who took off on foot in the direction of Oriole Drive.

Police are asking any witnesses or those who might have video of the incident to come forward.

“We are asking area residents who have security or dash cameras to please review their video footage between 6:45 and 7 p.m. to determine if it caught the incident or the suspect as he fled,” Evelyn said.

The suspect is described as a white man, standing six feet tall with a skinny build and a large, straight nose. He was wearing large framed glasses and a dark blue hoody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops Mounties at 250-828-3000.