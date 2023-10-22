Council postpones vote on proposed Lansdowne multi-use pathway, moves forward with Clapperton route

Photo: City of Kamloops A proposed multi-use pathway on Lansdowne Street was postponed by City Council.

A shared bike route and sidewalk will be constructed on Clapperton Road, but Kamloops city council is waiting on more community consultation before deciding whether a multi-use pathway will be put in on Lansdowne Street.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council passed a motion to delay construction of the proposed Lansdowne Street pathway, which would have required an amendment to the city’s transportation master plan.

Doubts came about after council was told the city's active transportation engagement group and KCBIA businesses were surveyed about the proposed project, receiving 82 per cent and 67 per cent support respectively.

“My concern here is not enough of this segment of our residents were asked for their input,” said Coun. Bill Sarai.

“If we're going to have proper engagement, it should be right across the board.”

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said the transportation master plan was built by the entire community, and more consultation should occur before a large amendment is made.

“I would think we should ask the community, not just specific users that may ride on that path,” O’Reilly said.

“The other question would be, if we were to advance on this project what item are we putting off by advancing this one, what one are we slowing down and not making this round of funding applications?”

Purvez Irani, the city’s transportation manager, said changes were made to the active transportation budget to accommodate the Lansdowne project, and no projects would be cancelled if the project went forward.

“The AT plan that happened in 2018, we feel it has a lot of gaps that may be resolved, and the bike facilities have changed since then, and the kind of bike facilities, where it should go, all those criteria have changed in the last couple of years,” Irani said.

“That's why we formed the AT engagement group, to update the 2018 transportation master plan, so that's where we're at. So having basically the opportunity to apply for these grants, we didn't want to miss the opportunity.”

Council heard both the Lansdowne and Clapperton projects would be good candidates for the 2023 BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants, but the deadline to apply was Oct. 27. This meant city staff wouldn’t have enough time to perform further engagement for the Lansdowne bike lane and still apply for the grant on time.

If awarded, the grant would cover 50 per cent, or up to $500,000, of both Lansdowne Street and Clapperton Road projects.

Concerns about lane width on Lansdowne were also raised, however Irani said lanes would still remain above the BC Transit minimum.

According to the proposal, the project would have been slated to take place in conjuncture with a sewer project on Lansdowne in 2024, which will require the street to be dug up.

Councillors Nancy Bepple and Stephen Karpuk voted in opposition to postponing the Lansdowne pathway.

“I would say the entire roadway system in Kamloops has been 100 per cent focused on vehicles. This is an opportunity to, in a very, very small way, to rebalance things,” Bepple said.

“If we don't apply now, it's not that we can do the work in the future — we're digging up Lansdowne, it'll be massive amounts more in terms of cost if we wait and do it in the future. So I appreciate the consultation, I’m not sold on the fear-mongering in terms of the traffic.”

Council opted to postpone the Lansdowne Street project pending further community consultation.

Mayor and councillors also passed a motion to amend the transportation master plan to include the Clapperton Road project, and apply for the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure grant to cover some of the $770,000 price tag.