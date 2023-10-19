Lytton residents rally to express frustration with rebuild delays

Lytton residents gathered Wednesday, marching down village streets lined with empty lots and hoping their calls of frustration with a long-delayed rebuild after a devastating wildfire would be heard by higher levels of government.

The rally, which started at the village’s parish hall at noon, was attended by more than 100 people, including those who live in the area and others who remain displaced. Attendees held signs with slogans saying “Way too slow,” “Stop the delays,” and “We need our town back.”

“The attendance here today demonstrates there's a real need here for something to change,” said Bernie Fandrich, area resident and owner of Kumsheen Rafting Resort.

“I hope the province is listening and willing to do something about it. Because they have just been a huge factor in the delays that have ensued.”

Wednesday marked 840 days since a fast-moving wildfire, which started during the tinder-dry conditions of the June 2021 heat dome, destroyed much of the village and killed two people.

Since then, residents have been waiting on debris cleanup, soil removal, backfilling and archaeological work to be completed before they can start to rebuild homes and businesses.

“It's unheard of — 840 days, and not one footing has been poured for one reconstruction in the whole entire town,” Fandrich said.

“Millions of dollars supposedly has been spent — how they’ve been spent, nobody seems to know — and the archaeology component has been huge. It's been a major factor in stalling this recovery and the rebuild. People want to get back to their homes.”

Rob Hanna said residents are frustrated by the unknowns. He said they want to see answers and more transparency around where provincial and federal funds have been directed.

“Eight-hundred and forty days should almost be looked at as criminal,” he said.

Hanna noted before the fire, Lytton had doctors, dentists, a pharmacy, and amenities that served the community. He said residents just want to return home.

“It’s about letting people know, in the political world, that enough is enough,” he said.

Some residents have reported being faced with steep out-of-pocket costs for archaeological monitoring as they begin to dig on their properties. Other residents are expressing concerns about AEW LP, the archaeology consulting firm formed by the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council members which was selected for the project in 2022 and paid for by the province.

AEW has said any assertions that archaeology has delayed recovery and remediation work is a “false narrative based on misinformation.”

N’kixw’stn James, an Indigenous cultural teacher who lost her house to the fire, said she was advised she would need to pay $16,000 for monitoring work if she wanted to construct a basement.

“I got really upset,” James said, adding her ancestors have lived on the land before colonists came. She said any artifacts found on her land belong to her.

“If they are going to insist that they’re going to take them, I will fight it.”

Peter Miles, Lytton resident and district Chamber of Commerce president, said Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members alike are concerned about "unreasonable" archaeological demands causing the hold-ups. He noted it’s not just houses that need to be rebuilt, but buildings for grocery stores and medical centres which served the region.

"One of the biggest issues about investment is uncertainty, and there's been so much uncertainty created by AEW and NNTC about the status of Lytton that it dissuades investment,” Miles said.

“As time has gone by, costs have increased, everybody's aware of the inflation that's occurring out there right now. It's been very difficult, and it's been preventable."

Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor, who attended Wednesday’s rally, said residents are missing their community.

“Everybody has their own reason, but the one reason I think that everyone is here for is 840 days is too long,” she said. “No matter what else is going on, that is the bottom line.”

O’Connor said residents’ concerns are compounded by more than two years of uncertainty for the community.

“I would like to see things change, processes change, maybe even legislation change — I don't know," she said,

"But to make things easier for people, because we feel we haven't seen that happen."