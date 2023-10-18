School locked down while heavily armed Mounties execute search warrant in Logan Lake

Photo: Castanet

A school in Logan Lake was locked down on Wednesday as heavily armed Mounties executed a search warrant at a nearby home.

Police said officers from the Merritt and Logan Lake RCMP detachments were joined by emergency response team members while executing a search warrant at a home.

“At this time, investigators aren’t able to provide details of the investigation for which the search was a part of,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

“However, we can reassure the community they’re not at risk.”

Grandy said a nearby school in Logan Lake was placed on hold and secure while police were in the area.