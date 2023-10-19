Kamloops Airport officials hope new route will spur more growth, development

Photo: Pacific Coastal Airlines Bill Sarai, a Kamloops city councillor who also heads up the Kamloops Airport Authority Society, said he's hopeful a new route linking the city with Victoria is a sign of things to come.

Kamloops Airport officials are hopeful a new direct route linking Kamloops with Victoria is a sign of things to come at Fulton Field — meaning more airlines, more destinations and more development.

The inaugural Pacific Coastal Airlines flights between the Tournament Capital and the provincial capital flew on Tuesday. Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai, who is also president of the Kamloops Airport Authority Society, said the goal is to build momentum.

“We have some unique offers to airlines, and I think that's going to really entice our attraction to Kamloops,” he said.

“We also have to prove to these airlines that we are capable of filling their planes up and I think this is going to be a small step in doing that.”

Sarai said he has a lot on his wish list, including direct flights to Toronto, Edmonton and Seattle.

“It's not only on our wish list, we're working behind the scenes to see what's available,” Sarai said.

According to Sarai, new developments will be going in on airport land, likely within a year’s time.

“We're going to look at a lot of aviation, airline-side accessibility, to be leased out to airline-related businesses, and then the green belt you see coming into the airport will all be future development,” Sarai said.

“It’ll look like a light industrial business centre, professional — higher standards than what the city has for its development permits in the city limits.”

Sarai said there will be a mixture of different amenities “on the light business side."

“We're just getting the final work done, city staff and Vantage, to carve up the comprehensive zoning road structures, the setback, drawings of in and out and access roads,” he said.

“Just like any other development, do our business case plan and do the architectural work and the infrastructure studies and then we move forward from there, so it's moving forward. It started about six months ago and we're way ahead of schedule.”

Sarai said he doesn’t think the Kamloops will be able to compete with Kelowna's airport, but could be comparable to Abbotsford, Fort St. John or Prince George.

“That's the fighting weight that we're at, and we always punch above our weight class and that's where this development’s coming in," he said. "We're just trying to play catch up."

The new connection to Victoria comes after Flair Airline’s connection to Edmonton was axed due to low demand several months after it began.

Sarai said the society is now more engaged with the “marketing side,” believing the flight’s failure was due to a lack of awareness.

Sarai said the society is working with Tourism Kamloops, the Chamber of Commerce, Vantage Airport Group and Pacific Coastal to attract passengers.

“Let's all work together to make this successful so we can attract other airlines to come use Kamloops as a hub city that will feed into Pacific Coastal,” he said.