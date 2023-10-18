Citing high demand, Pacific Coastal extends new Kamloops-Victoria route to year-round

Photo: Pacific Coastal Airlines The first Pacific Coastal flight on a new route linking Kamloops with Victoria received a fire truck water salute Tuesday at Fulton Field.

It didn’t take long for Pacific Coastal Airlines to extend a new direct route linking the Tournament Capital with the provincial capital from seasonal to year-round service.

The service between Kamloops and Victoria began on Tuesday, and on Wednesday the airline announced it would expand to 12 months a year.

Pacific Coastal said in a statement that the service was extended due to “strong demand” and “positive feedback.”

“Our team is proud to offer the only non-stop flight option between Victoria and Kamloops, reducing travel time to only be one hour,” Johnathan Richardson, the airline’s vice-president of customer and commercial, said in a news release.

“We are grateful to our customers’ strong response since we first announced this service and are delighted to extend this route to be year-round.”

Kamloops Airport Managing Director Ed Ratuski said Fulton Field is excited about the new route.

“Securing a non-stop flight between the two cities has been on our radar for some time and we are excited about the opportunities this new service will offer both business and leisure travellers at both ends of the route,” he said.

Flights on the route are offered six days a week, Sunday through Friday.