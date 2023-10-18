City announces new online application service for business licences

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops businesses will be able to apply for business licences using the city’s new online application service starting next week.

In a news release, the city said this feature’s activation follows the implementation of electronic billing last year and expands digital options in business licensing operations.

“We are pleased to be improving the experience for business customers by enhancing electronic services. The online application process will be much more streamlined,” said city planning and development manager Rod Martin.

A normal business licence application fee of $15 will be charged with eApply.

The city said charging an application fee for online applications is consistent with industry best practices, and helps to prevent fraudulent applications, improves the quality of submissions and helps prevent cyber attacks on the system.

“While the application fee is new, business owners will not see an overall increase in fees because the application fee will act as a credit toward the final licence fee,” Martin said.

The business licence application fee is effective immediately, following the adoption of a bylaw amendment at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

EApply is expected to go live on Oct. 23 at Kamloops.ca/BLicensed.