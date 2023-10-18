Mounties looking for Kamloops man wanted on assault warrants

Photo: RCMP Jeremie Benoit Robinson

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a man wanted on a string of charges including assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

According to police, Jeremie Benoit Robinson, 48, is wanted on warrants on charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of undertaking.

Robinson is described as a white man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 186 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Robinson’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.