Kamloops Mounties ask for help identifying suspect in in theft, assault

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly assaulted a store employee trying to steal merchandise.

Mounties said the incident occurred at a commercial location in the 1000-block of Hillside Drive around 8:50 p.m. on Sep. 7.

“Since then, police have been unable to identify the suspect and are turning to the public for assistance,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

“Police are releasing an image of her captured by security footage to help further the investigation.”

Evelyn described the woman as blonde with an average build.

Anyone with information that could help identify the woman is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.