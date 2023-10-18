Hamer-Jackson embarks on one-man investigation to identify source of city hall leaks

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says he is undertaking his own personal investigation in an attempt to uncover city hall “leakers” who have been providing information to reporters.

Hamer-Jackson announced the probe during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“I’ve actually been doing my own investigation — I’ve been really working on who’s been leaking, or sources that have been leaking information out of closed meetings and things with the corporation,” he said.

“I have asked several councillors who I have not received an answer from at this point.”

Hamer-Jackson has taken issue with supposed leaks at city hall a number of times since his election a year ago. Two notable examples he has raised are his controversial committee changes and a report detailing the findings of a code of conduct investigation into his actions in the workplace.

“I am just kind of doing an investigation on my own,” he said. “So it’s not an investigation on the taxpayers’ dime.”

Hamer-Jackson has himself been the subject of a number of investigations since last October's election.