Nursing shortage forces another temporary closure of Merritt emergency department

Photo: Castanet

Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will have its emergency department closed overnight due to limited nursing availability.

According to Interior Health, the emergency department at the hospital will be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Patients in need of emergency care are being told to dial 911 or visit Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

All other inpatient services at Nicola Valley Hospital will continue as normal, IH said.

The emergency department in Merritt is normally open 24 hours per day. It has been closed due to staffing shortages more than 15 times so far this year.