City implements new corporate structure, shuffles roles of some top managers

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops has implemented a new corporate structure, designed to put more emphasis on council’s strategic priorities and implement responsible succession planning.

In a news release, the city said Byron McCorkell has been promoted to full-time deputy chief administrative officer and will lead the intergovernmental relations activities and priority projects.

McCorkell will retain control over the new community and culture department, including recreation, culture and social and community development, and will take over responsibility for the communications and community engagement division.

“Kamloops is at a tipping point and there are several big ideas on the horizon that will require focused attention to drive them across the finish line,” McCorkell said.

“I look forward to working with the community to improve the livability by implementing Council’s bold moves.”

The city said a new protective services department has also been established that encompasses Kamloops Fire Rescue, community services, emergency management and RCMP support services

The new department will be head up by KFR Chief Ken Uzeloc, who will also continue as fire chief.

“This new structure allows the organization to put a strong emphasis on Council’s priorities of safety and security as well as recreation and culture while implementing responsible succession planning that makes us more resilient and better prepared for the future,” said city CAO David Trawin.

“As the community grows and changes, we need to be responsive in our service to the residents.”

The city said no change has been made to civic operations or corporate services. All directors, including McCorkell, RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley and the city’s external relations division will continue to report to Trawin.