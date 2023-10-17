Atmospheric river in forecast prompts high streamflow advisory for Revelstoke, Kamloops areas

Photo: B.C. River Forecast Centre

An atmospheric river expected to hit B.C.’s Interior has prompted high streamflow advisories for the North Thompson, the South Thompson and the Upper Columbia — and recent wildfires could make matters worse.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued the advisories on Tuesday morning.

“An atmospheric river event is making landfall on British Columbia and is expected to bring heavier localized rainfall into areas of the Interior on Wednesday,” the agency said in a statement announcing the advisories.

“Current weather modelling is indicating the potential for heavier rainfall rates — up to 50 millimetres — in areas around Revelstoke and surrounding areas to the west and east.”

The B.C. River Forecast Centre said heavy rainfall “may exacerbate runoff” in areas of severe wildfire, including the Shuswap area where the Bush Creek East blaze recently destroyed more than 200 homes.

“Localized high flows and erosion are possible in areas,” the agency said. “No significant flooding on larger rivers is expected.”

According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre, a high streamflow advisory means water levels are expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.