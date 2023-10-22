Kamloops patient concerned about end of home-based liquid oxygen therapy

Photo: Contributed

Liquid oxygen will no longer be provided to patients for at-home care in B.C. in a move towards safer alternatives — a change that has an oxygen-dependant Kamloops patient concerned.

A VitalAire Canada representative told Castanet Kamloops the decision to stop providing liquid oxygen for home-based therapy in Canada was reached in July following a review.

One of the main safety concerns was the potential of cryogenic burns from the intense cold temperature of liquid oxygen — around -183 C. Liquid oxygen also presents a greater fire hazard due to the high concentration of oxygen and the advanced knowledge it requires to be handled, according to VitalAire Canada.

Liquid oxygen will continue to be provided in hospitals, but the VitalAire spokesperson said the company is inviting patients to pick up alternative methods, including portable oxygen concentrators or oxygen cylinders, which they say are safe and provide increased mobility.

Lorne Ernewin, a Kamloops resident, said he transitioned from using compressed oxygen to liquid oxygen in 2015, dramatically increasing his quality of life.

“In 2012, I couldn't walk across the street without stopping. Now I can stroll around all day with liquid oxygen as long as I go slow,” he said.

“I can drive, I can go on trips and take my vehicle. I drove up to Manitoba over two weeks, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. I won't be able to do that anymore.”

Ernewin said he suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which requires him to receive a steady flow of oxygen to maintain safe levels. Ernewin said that quickly drains large tanks of compressed oxygen.

“My oxygen needs, in my case, the large tanks you see at the hospital, that's compressed oxygen, I would go through one of those in about an hour and a half just sitting still, not doing any exertion,” he said.

Ernewin said liquid oxygen tanks are smaller, describing it as eight pounds, 12 inches high and four or five inches wide – significantly smaller than a compressed air canister yet offering the same amount of oxygen.

He said smaller compressed air canisters exist, making it easier to travel with, but would only last him 30 or 40 minutes.

“It's just our quality life is gonna go really down, which has a domino effect suffering from depression and stuff like that,” Ernewin said.

The Provincial Health Services Authority told Castanet fewer than 50 patients in B.C. are currently receiving liquid oxygen home-based therapy, and they will work with caregivers and patients to transition to alternative methods.