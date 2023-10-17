Proposed multi-use pathway on Lansdowne Street to go before Kamloops city council

Photo: City of Kamloops

City Staff will present Kamloops council with a proposal to build a new multi-use pathway on Lansdowne Street, connecting to a similar project recently completed on Sixth Avenue.

The proposed pathway would run from Sixth Avenue to Second Avenue on the north side of Lansdowne Street, with an estimated price tag of around $2.75 million.

The multi-use pathway would be between 3.1 m and 3.5 m wide, with a landscaped bugger between the pathway and the Street, and would require travel lanes to be narrowed from 4.1 - 3.8 m to 3.5 m along Lansdowne Street/

The pathway would link the city's north and south active transportation by connecting Sixth Avenue and the Lansdowne Transit Exchange with Riverside Park and Rivers Trail.

Four of the 62 existing on-street parking stalls within the project’s corridor would be removed, and the reduction in lane width would also require $20,000 to be added to the annual snow budget so snow can can be hauled away due to the loss of space for snow storage.

In a report to council, city staff said long-term implications include environmental benefits, improved community health, reduced congestion, reduced infrastructure costs and enhance transportation safety.

City council will also be asked to approve a shared bike route on Clapperton Road between Cedar Street and Leigh Road on the North Shore.

The 450-metre route would include a sidewalk and shared bike route, with an estimated price tag of $770,000.

Council will additionally be asked to apply for a BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant, which would provide $500,000 for each project.

However, according to city staff, both projects can be covered by existing active transportation funding.

Council will be asked to amend the Transportation Master Plan to include both projects Tuesday afternoon.