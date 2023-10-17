House arrest for Kamloops man who posted revenge porn images, videos

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who anonymously posted revenge porn images and videos of his ex-girlfriend in “a truly horrifying crime” has been ordered to spend the next nine months on house arrest.

Cornell Michael Shkuratoff, 28, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Monday after earlier pleading guilty to charges of publication of an intimate image without consent and domestic assault.

Court heard Shkuratoff shared the pornographic material with a number of people anonymously on Snapchat late in 2021. One of the users who received the images knew the woman depicted and alerted her to the situation.

“He could see her face in the videos and photographs,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said in court.

“There was roughly 13 images and six videos of Mr. Shkuratoff and [the woman] engaging in sexual contact.”

Janse said the woman was “terribly upset” by the incident. She called police on Dec. 16, 2021, and Shkuratoff was later arrested.

Shkuratoff also pleaded guilty to an unrelated domestic assault charge stemming from an altercation he had with another woman inside an apartment at 455 St. Paul St. on March 14.

In that case, a woman visited the apartment to pick up something she had arranged to purchase on Facebook Marketplace when she witnessed an assault involving Shkuratoff and his girlfriend. The woman watched Shkuratoff grab the crying victim by the neck and throw her into the hallway.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Shkuratoff had a difficult and abusive childhood in which he was made to feel alienated from his peers.

“He is deeply remorseful for his actions,” Killoran said. “He is not proud of them.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame accepted a joint submission for house arrest and probation but had harsh words for Shkuratoff.

“This is a truly horrifying crime committed against somebody who used to be your partner,” she said. “It’s the sort of thing that just has no basis behind it. It’s inexplicable to me.”

Shkuratoff was sentenced to a nine-month conditional sentence order and 12 months of probation for the revenge porn charge and 18 months of probation on the assault charge.

He will spend the next nine months on a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and he will be prohibited from posting images of his ex-girlfriend until his probation period ends in July of 2025.

Shkuratoff was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.