Simpcw, Stoney nations renew ties by signing hunting treaty for Jasper National Park

Photo: Pixabay

Simpcw First Nation and the Stoney Nation say they have renewed ties through a reciprocal hunting agreement within each others' hunting grounds on land located in Jasper National Park.

According to the Simpcw First Nation, the treaty is based on a historic nation-to-nation agreement originally signed in 1895.

In a news release, Kukpi7 George Lampreau said working together to take care of the land is a priority for Simpcw.

“Walking together with the Stoney and supported by Parks Canada, the Símpcwemc continue to use our ancestral lands to uphold the agreement to share in resources as one through a shared ceremony and harvest,” Lampreau said.

Barry Wesley of the Stoney Nation said the treaty between the two nations hasn’t been reconnected since the territory became a national park.

“Since time immemorial, the two nations have had a treaty. Every four years our ancestors reconnected the treaty within the eastern slopes,” Wesley said.

“So far, we have been allowed to harvest medicines here and reconnect to the mountains for healing. The last connection missing is to harvest food.”

Alan Fehr, Jasper field unit superintendent, said Parks Canada is working with Indigenous governments and communities to reintegrate practices such as harvesting in alignment with shared conservation goals.

“Harvesting as an Indigenous practice is an inherent responsibility tied to caring for and stewarding the lands, waters and ice,” Fehr said.

“It will contribute to the success of initiatives related to conservation and cultural heritage.”

Simpcw First Nation said sustainable harvest levels have been agreed upon through collaborative discussions, with respect to rights of First Nations to harvest meat and medicine while upholding the ecological integrity of the park.

A temporary closure will be put in place east of Snaring River, north of Highway 16 and the Athabasca River to ensure public safety and in respect of the ceremony from Oct. 23 to Nov. 13.