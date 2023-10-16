Kamloops Mounties ask for help finding suspect in three weekend auto thefts

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP said they are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in the theft of three vehicles.

Kamloops Mounties are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in the theft of three vehicles over the weekend.

Police said officers were called to a commercial location on the 900-block of Notre Dame Drive where three vehicles were stolen over the weekend.

The vehicles are believed to have been parked near the intersection of Notre Dame Drive and taken one at a time Sunday afternoon.

“Security video in the area captured an image of a man police believe to be a suspect in the ongoing investigation,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

“We are releasing his picture to the public with the hope that someone will recognize him and call the detachment to help further the investigation.”

The man is described as caucasian, with a trimmed beard and shaved head, wearing black pants, white shoes and a black hoodie with white writing on the shoulders.

Mounties said the stolen vehicles include a blue 2021 Jeep Compass, a green 2021 keep Wrangler and a silver 2019 Dodge Ram Sport Rebel Crew Cab pickup truck.

Police said the Dodge Ram was recovered on Monday around 2 p.m. in an alleyway between Fairview avenue and Larch avenue.

Anyone with information related to the investigation are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.