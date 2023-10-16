Broken window, damaged wall after car driven into North Kamloops dollar store

Photo: Josh Dawson

Crews and employees are cleaning up after a car drove into a dollar store in North Kamloops on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Dollar Tree in Northills Centre at about 1 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crashing into the store.

Witnesses at the scene told Castanet Kamloops the driver of a Chrysler sedan appeared to have the car in drive while attempting to reverse, sending the vehicle lurching into the building.

The collision broke a large storefront window and appeared to cause some damage to the wall. Damage to the vehicle looked to be minor.

No one is believed to have been injured in the crash.