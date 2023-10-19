Two years time served for man who delivered beating over drug debt

Photo: Castanet

A Merritt man who beat an acquaintance over an outstanding drug debt has been ordered to spend more than two years in prison.

But Tyler James Collins, 38, has been in jail for so long since his arrest that the 25-month sentence works out to time served.

Collins pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court Monday to one count each of assault and possessing ammunition contrary to an order.

Court heard Collins was among a group of people inside a travel trailer in Merritt on June 1, 2022, when a violent altercation broke out between Collins and Ricky August.

“An argument ensued amongst the parties and the accused, Mr. Collins, punched Mr. August in the face several times, leaving him with a swollen and black left eye,” said Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi.

“Mr. August was able to leave the residence and he subsequently reported the incident to Merritt RCMP.”

Varesi said Mounties got a warrant to search the trailer two days later, during which time they located a loaded magazine for a .22-calibre rifle. Collins, who lived in the trailer, was bound by a firearms prohibition at the time, which also covered ammunition.

Police also found guns in the trailer, but charges relating to that discovery were stayed.

“The firearms that were under the bed, of course, were not something that would have been able to be established in our view beyond a reasonable doubt,” defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said in court Monday.

Tate said the plea deal also came about because of potential issues with August’s reliability as a witness at trial.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame went along with a joint submission for a 750-day jail sentence. Collins has been in custody for more than 500 days, giving him time served credit for the full 25 months.

Collins will be required to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

Erin May Taylor, Mark Clayton Dewar and Garrett Voght pleaded guilty in July to charges arising from the same incident. The three received time served sentences.