Company to cover cost of damages after hit-and-run crash at car wash

UPDATE: 12:31 p.m.

The owner of a downtown Kamloops car wash damaged in a weekend hit and run says the company that owns the vehicle involved has offered to cover repair costs. The driver of the vehicle has yet to come forward.

ORIGINAL: 11:53 a.m.

The owner of a downtown Kamloops car wash and garage says he isn’t optimistic police will find the vehicle that damaged his business Sunday before fleeing the scene.

Mike Jenkins, owner of The Garage on Battle Street, said a mobile first aid vehicle attempted to enter his business’ car wash Sunday morning. The top of the vehicle made contact with the building.

“It's actually pretty bad — the other side of the sign, you can't see it, but the whole side of the top of the building is all pushed in,” Jenkins said.

“The building structure is OK.”

Jenkins estimated the damage would cost about $1,000 to repair.

He said he contacted the police after the hit and run but isn’t optimistic Mounties will be able to locate the culprit, because thousands of similar vehicles are driving around the province.

“What are they going to do? They're not gonna be like, ‘Hey, everybody, look out for this truck and drive around looking for it,’” he said.

“If anything does happen, it would be from somebody on Facebook. Thats what happened last time someone did this to me.”

Jenkins said the truck will likely show some damage, having clearance lights on the front of the vehicle involved in the impact.

“There's parts of the light there and stuff that got smashed off of it,” he said.

According to Jenkins, this “definitely happens all the time,” estimating vehicles have hit the car wash four to five times in 20 years.

He said he would now be changing the camera viewing the car wash because it was not able to make out the vehicle’s license plate.