Mounties investigate weekend shooting on Tk'emlups residential street

Police are investigating a report of a shooting on a residential street over the weekend on the Tk’emlups reserve.

According to Mounties, officers were called to an address on Ricardo Road just before 11 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired. No one was injured.

A Castanet Kamloops reader who lives in the area said six or seven rounds were fired. She said the shooting was in the Mountain View Estates subdivision.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said more information will likely be made public later in the day. This story will be updated if more becomes known.