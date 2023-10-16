Schizophrenia made accused killer act 'irrationally' at time of murder, judge told

Photo: RCMP Jason Michael Holm

A Kamloops man’s desire to be found not criminally responsible for a bloody 2020 slaying should not disqualify him from such a finding, a judge has been told.

Jason Michael Holm, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Samuel Paul Whitten, 39, who was killed on Clarke Street in the West End on Aug. 1, 2020.

Holm has a history of mental illness and has been found not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD) twice on previous criminal charges.

Court has heard Whitten was stabbed 49 times. Police found him gravely injured on a balcony on Clarke Street after responding to a 911 call about a person covered in blood.

Before he died, court heard, Whitten identified his killer as “Jason.”

Holm was arrested a few hours after Whitten died and he admitted his guilt to police, blaming voices in his head.

Court has heard Holm was under the delusional belief that Whitten had been raping Holm’s girlfriend, who did not exist.

Last week, court heard defence evidence about why Holm should be found NCRMD — including testimony from a psychiatrist who assessed him multiple times following the fatal stabbing. The doctor said Holm was likely “overwhelmed by psychotic symptoms” at the time.

The final witness called in Holm’s trial was psychiatrist Dr. Sam Iskander, who reviewed available evidence and formed the opinion that Holm was likely suffering from schizophrenia at the time, which caused him to act irrationally.

“If Mr. Holm is factoring in non-reality-based, psychotically derived information, if he’s factoring that into his decision as to whether to proceed with a course of action one way or another, from a psychiatric perspective, that’s not a rational decision,” Iskander said.

Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston asked Iskander whether Holm’s “desire to be found NCRMD” should disqualify him from such a finding.

“No, it doesn’t,” Iskander replied.

“It’s an abnormal blip, but it suggests to me that he wants to highlight his illness. It doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t qualify — they can both co-occur.”

Lawyers will meet Monday to set a date for closing submissions.

Holm remains in custody.