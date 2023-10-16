Family, friends gather in show of community, support for missing woman

Photo: RCMP Police said efforts to locate Daniela Alejandra Rojas Hernandez have been unsuccessful.

A group of more than 20 people gathered in a show of community and support for a 23-year-old university student who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Police said efforts to locate Daniela Alejandra Rojas Hernandez, an early childhood education student at Thompson Rivers University, have been unsuccessful.

Her brother, Santiago Rojas Hernandez, a 19-year-old TRU student, said the group that gathered outside the West Columbia Medical Centre just off Columbia Street West consisted of friends, family and strangers looking to help.

“My sister's going through a hard emotional situation," he said. "University is not easy and it's normal to be here and feel embarrassed and maybe you're not enough."

He said his sister has been studying at TRU for two years, both of them having come from Colombia to study in Kamloops.

“She's not familiar here and doesn't have much of the help that we would have in our country,” Rojas Hernandez said.

“But what we got is community, and that's where we are endorsing, just helping others, understanding their situation and understanding that they're in pain and they're alone, and maybe gathering all together is the best way to fight this.”

As international students, Rojas Hernandez said tuition is expensive and requires a lot of support from their family.

“The efforts from my parents and my family are really big, and I understand that she might feel like she did wrong to us, since she didn't accomplish some things in her academic life,” Rojas Hernandez said.

“I think she's just trying to avoid everyone who could think that she didn't do good on her academic life.”

According to Rojas Hernandez, the last person that talked to his sister face-to-face was a police officer at Overlanders Park, and the last person to see her was a pedestrian on a bus that she exited across from the West Columbia Medical Centre.

Rojas Hernandez said he was told by police a mental health professional and an officer cleared his sister the day she went missing, not believing it was necessary to take her to the hospital.

“Now I'm just asking myself what was the decision, what kind of questions did she answer that told them she didn't need to go to the hospital?” he said.

According to Rojas Hernandez, his sister told the police officer and mental health professional she was going home Friday, but hasn’t been seen since that night.

“I’m questioning myself like, did they do enough?" he said. "Was this everything that they could do? Was this everything that was in their hands to protect my sister?”

Rojas Hernandez said his family only cares about ensuring his sister’s safety and wants to see her return home.

“Mistakes happen and that's life, that's just life, but being OK is the most important thing,” Rojas Hernandez said.

“We don't really care about anything else — just to know that she's okay, just to know that she's doing fine.”