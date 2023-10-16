Kamloops city council expected to hold mystery closed-door meeting with Tk'emlups chief, council

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council is expected to meet privately this week with Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief and council, days after the band sent out a "top secret" email to its members.

City CAO David Trawin will present council with a recommendation Tuesday for a closed-door meeting with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, slated to take place Friday.

The recommendation cites the Community Charter, saying a meeting may be closed to the public if the subject matter is related real estate or negotiations between the city and Ottawa or Victoria.

According to a band Facebook post, a “top secret” email was sent to all Tk'emlups members last Friday. Castanet asked the band for information about the email and was told it was for members only. In comments on the post, the band referred to the information as "neat news."

There is no indication what the meeting might be about or whether it is related to the information sent to band members by email.

The recommendation will be presented to Kamloops city council on Tuesday afternoon.