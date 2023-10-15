Police officers attend Tk'emlups arrowhead making workshop

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops and Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP joined in on a workshop hosted by Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc to learn the art of arrowhead making, in the hopes of fostering appreciation for indigenous traditions and cultures.

According to Kamloops RCMP, officers were instructed by a master flint knapper and left the session with a glass and obsidian stone arrowhead they flint-snapped under their instruction.

The idea came about when Indigenous police service Const. David Bigcharles attended a cultural camp hosted by Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc.

Bigcharles said he thought the workshop could be an interactive way to get officers involved in understanding the process and significance of some items they may come across in their day-to-day duties.

“Opportunities like these ones provide a better understanding of the culture instead of just reading about it and seeing pictures, they also build on personal and working relationships together,” Bigcharles said.

“Stone and fire are where we come from,” said master flint knapper Ed Jensen.

“I look forward to continuing the relationship with the RCMP through these lessons and bridging the gaps between the physical and cultural connection.”

Kamloops RCMP said a second workshop is planned for officers to learn fish-spear building.