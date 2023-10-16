Dreary, fall weather in forecast with cloudy skies in Kamloops forecast

The forecast is calling for dreary, fall weather with cloudy skies expected for much of the week in Kamloops, according to Environment Canada.

Fast moving winds and chances of showers are predicted to accompany dreary skies early in the week as temperatures fluctuate.

Monday will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h around noon are predicted, along with a daytime high of 17 C. Cloudy skies and chances of showers will continue into the night, accompanying a low of 6 C.

Increasing cloudiness is predicted for Tuesday throughout the day, with a high of 16 C. Rain is expected overnight as temperatures drop to a low of 10 C.

Wednesday will continue to see cloudy skies with temperatures peaking at 19 C over the course of the day. Cloudy periods are expected overnight, with a dip in temperatures to a low of 12 C.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a daytime high of 23 C — Just over 10 C above seasonal averages. A mix of sun and cloud is forecast throughout the day. More cloudy periods are predicted heading into the night and a low of 10 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is predicted on Friday, accompanying a high of 16 C. Temperatures will drop to 8 C overnight as cloudy periods continue.

Mixes of sun and cloud and highs around 14 C are forecast to continue into the weekend.