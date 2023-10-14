Kamloops RCMP asking for help in locating a young woman

Photo: RCMP

The Kamloops RCMP are seeking assistance in locating a 23-year-old last seen at Overlander Park on Friday.

Police said efforts to locate Daniela Alejandra Rojas Hernandez have been unsuccessful.

The family states this is out of character for her. Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Rojas Hernandez is described as a Hispanic female with long brown hair, brown eyes, around 5’5 and with a medium build.

She was last seen wearing a red dress, black blazer and black high-heeled shoes, as shown in the photo above.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.