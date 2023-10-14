Sun Peaks cuts ribbon on $1.65M plaza featuring playground, amphitheatre and walkways

Photo: Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality

A new public park has opened in Sun Peaks, featuring an outdoor amphitheatre, an accessible children’s playground, a picnic area and improved pedestrian walkways, as well as Secwepemc cultural features.

Sun Peaks Plaza was officially opened on Thursday.

“This plaza will become an important people place in Sun Peaks where residents and tourists will gather, play and relax during visits to the village,” Mayor Al Raine said in a news release.

“We already have one of the best alpine villages anywhere and this project adds a new visitor attraction in Sun Peaks.”

The $1.65-million project was funded with nearly $900,000 in provincial grants, as well as $350,000 from Tourism Sun Peaks. Individual donations totalled $198,876 and the municipality itself contributed $190,000, as well as the donation of the land.

“An inclusive playground was a much-needed amenity for both our visitors and our community,” Tourism Sun Peaks CEO Arlene Schieven said.

“We were pleased to be able to provide funding to realize the vision and are excited to add this new amenity to our year-round product offerings.”

The plaza is located near Sun Peaks Centre, at the location of the old tennis courts. As part of the project, two new tennis courts and two pickle ball courts were built at another site.