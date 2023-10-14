City of Kamloops signs on to UN coalition of inclusive municipalities

Photo: City of Kamloops Ftance Lamontagne, Debora DeLyzer and Coun. Nancy Bepple (left to right) look on Friday as Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson signs a declaration adding the Tournament Capital to a UN coalition of cities vowing to improve inclusivity.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson signed a declaration on Friday officially adding the Tournament Capital to a United Nations list of municipalities pledging to be inclusive.

The process added Kamloops to UNESCO’s Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities — cities that hope to improve their policies against racism, discrimination, exclusion and intolerance.

Kamloops is now one of 96 Canadian municipalities on the list, joining the likes of Vancouver, Prince George and Williams Lake.

“Kamloops has welcomed a wealth of new immigrants in a short amount of time, adding to the richness and diversity of our community,” Hamer-Jackson said in a news release.

“Growing pains are natural, which makes work to address racism and discrimination both timely and important.”

The move was initially raised in July by Coun. Nancy Bepple, who was on hand for Friday’s ceremony.

According to the city, ongoing work on inclusion will require municipal officials to meet with local organizations, businesses, Indigenous communities and other residents concerned about racism and discrimination.

Hamer-Jackson said it’s important work.

“It’s why council’s new strategic plan focuses on reducing barriers for underrepresented groups,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can learn from other members of this coalition and hope to bring more awareness to some of the great work already being done in Kamloops.”

UNESCO is a UN organization seeking to build peace through international co-operation in education, science and culture.