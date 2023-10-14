Man who stabbed girlfriend's dog to death during argument ordered to spend a year in prison

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-area man has been ordered to spend a year in prison for an “extremely egregious” attack in March in which he killed his girlfriend’s dog by stabbing the animal 14 times with a knife.

Isaac Willard, 30, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after earlier pleading guilty to charges of killing an animal, assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Court heard Willard was drinking with a group of people at his girlfriend’s house in Chase on March 19 when the couple began arguing.

As the confrontation became more heated, Willard threw a potted plant through the window of his girlfriend’s car, then pushed her and her friend to the ground.

Willard then attacked his girlfriend’s dog, Mercy. Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse described the attack in detail during a hearing last month.

“He stabbed the dog repeatedly, over and over,” she said, noting the attack was captured on video surveillance just outside the home’s front door.

“The most disturbing aspect of the video is arguably the sound. Mr. Willard can be seen restraining the animal and stabbing it numerous times with a knife. It’s estimated that it was stabbed 14 times based on the injuries, and the most disturbing aspect is the cries of the animal as it is being stabbed and ultimately dying.”

Janse said Willard’s girlfriend’s 12-year-old son heard the dog’s cries from his bedroom and was left "very traumatized."

Willard has a history of violence. He has been convicted for assault causing bodily harm three times and assault once. Two of his previous convictions were instances of domestic violence.

Willard and his girlfriend broke up following the incident and she is pregnant with his child. Castanet is not naming the woman because she and her children are victims of domestic violence.

Janse sought a sentence of 12 months while defence lawyer Jay Michi suggested eight months time served.

Calling the offence "extremely egregious," Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips sided with the Crown, ordering Willard to spend 12 months in prison and another 18 months on probation.

He will also be banned from owning an animal and possessing a firearm for the next decade.

Willard has been in jail since April 20. Once given credit for time served, he will have about 100 days remaining on his sentence.