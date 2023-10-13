Emergency room at Nicola Valley Hospital closing overnight due to staffing shortage

Photo: Interior Health

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital will close for 13 hours overnight due to staffing issues.

In a brief news release Friday afternoon, Interior Health confirms the emergency department at the Merritt hospital will close from 7 p.m. tonight until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Patients needing immediate care are asked to access Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

"During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital," the release states.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

"Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week."