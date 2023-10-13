Canadian Armed Forces to conduct training exercises in Lac Du Bois

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces

Army reserve units from the Lower Mainland will be conducting training exercises in the Lac Du Bois area later this month, firing blank ammunition and conducting night exercises, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Members from The British Columbia Regiment, The Seaforth Highlanders of Canada, The Royal Westminster Regiment and 39 Service Support Regiment will be joining in on the training to take place Oct. 26 to Oct. 29.

The Armed Forces said soldiers from these regiments train during evenings and weekends while serving as a part time component, and army reserve units progressively work together to maintain skills in combine arms training.

Nearby residents can expect to hear occasional noise from the firing of blank ammunition and increased traffic entering and exiting the Lac Du Bois ORV area. A large administrative camp may also be seen by residents.

Health and safety protection measures will be ensured at all times, according to the Armed Forces.

Training will adhere to the CAF Layered Risk Mitigation strategy, guidelines from the Public Health Agency of Canada and guidelines from municipal and provincial health authorities.