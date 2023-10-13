Man rescued by hunters in backcountry more than a week after he went missing

Photo: Castanet

A traveller who went missing on his way from Prince George to Vancouver Island last month has been located by hunters in the backcountry near Merritt.

John David Young, 67, was the subject of an RCMP missing persons bulletin on Sept. 29. At the time, police said he was last seen on Sept. 21 in Logan Lake.

On Friday, Mounties said the man was located and is safe.

“On Sept. 30, hunters who were in the Merritt area located the man whose vehicle had been stuck,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

“The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries due to being out in the elements.”