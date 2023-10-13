Kamloops RCMP in search of missing body armour after police vehicle found heavily damaged

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

The Kamloops RCMP are in search of hard-body armour that was stolen during a recent string of mischief to vehicles.

On Oct. 12, 2023, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Kamloops RCMP officers attended a commercial location on the 900-block of Notre Dame Dr, where a fully marked police vehicle from a neighbouring detachment had been heavily damaged.

Police say that further investigation revealed a hard-body armour vest was also taken from the police cruiser.

“The SUV was towed and secured for examination by our Forensic Identification Service Unit as part of the ongoing investigation,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

“While police officers, including those from our General Investigations Support Team, continue to work on identifying a suspect, we are asking the public to please be on the lookout for the police issued body armour stolen from the vehicle.”

Police later received another report advising them that several more vehicles had been damaged around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Two suspects were observed as part of the investigation. The first one is described as wearing all black with a maroon hood; the second had a black and white Adidas style jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information related to these investigations is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-36896 or 2023-36908.