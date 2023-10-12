Interior Health issues drug alert for Kamloops

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Kamloops.

A substance being sold as "down" contains a higher than average concentration of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, as well as high amounts of benzodiazepines, which make the effects long-lasting.

It is described as a grey powder.

The substance comes with a high risk of overdose, amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time. It may not respond to naloxone.

There is a free drug-checking facility in Kamloops at ASK Wellness, located at 433 Tranquille Road on a drop-in basis.

The drug alert is in effect until Oct. 19, 2023.