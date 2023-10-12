RCMP announce charges in alleged sex assaults downtown Kamloops

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in Kamloops have announced sexual assault charges against a man in relation to two incidents this summer.

Kamloops RCMP said in a news release Thursday prosecutors have approved charges following an investigation that began on July 17.

Two women called police to report incidents at the same location on the 200 block of Seymour Street, which happened within minutes of each other at around 4:40 p.m.

“In working together with our frontline officers, members of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment’s Sex Crimes Unit and General Investigations Support Team were able to quickly identify a suspect and advance the investigation to the charge recommendation stage,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Kamloops RCMP detachment.

“On Oct. 4, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges and requested a warrant for the accused, leading to his being taken into custody by police on Oct. 5, where he remains until his next court appearance.”

Justin James Brown-Henderson, 29, of Kamloops is charged with two counts of sexual assault. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Brown-Henderson is familiar with the justice system. At the end of last year, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison for a burglary. At that time, he had 17 prior convictions dating back to only 2019. The courts heard he has mental health and addictions issues.