Repair Cafe prolonging life-expectancy of antique, everyday objects

Photo: Transition Kamloops Repair Café fixers Carl Gagnier and Joseph Toolsie.

Fixers are looking for people to bring their broken, torn, dull or cracked items to their doors, with the goal of prolonging the life-expectancy of any household, antique or precious object.

Organizers said volunteers at the the Kamloops Repair Café will assess whether your item is reparable or if its days are numbered. If reparable, the fixers will diagnose the item’s ailment and teach your how to carry out the necessary repairs.

The café said they will repair items no longer manufactured. Any object that can be carried — except for computers and cell phone — are fair game, including lamps, hair dryers, toasters, clothing, bikes and toys.

“We’re always amazed at the variety of items that people bring in. We’ve had everything from an erhu to an antique music box,” said organizer Carl Gagnier.

“No promises that we can fix everything, but you won’t find a team more willing to try.”

Gagnier said the café has a success rate of about 65 per cent.

The café said they have saved hundreds of items from landfills since 2018.

The repair café will be open for business at the Kamloops Yacht Club on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Funding has been provided to the initiative by the City of Kamloops through a Climate Action Grant.