Tourism Kamloops receives funding to encourage exploration across city

Photo: Tourism Kamloops

Six sites across Kamloops will be illuminated with a variety of unique and interactive experiences with an eye toward encouraging tourism and exploration across the city.

Tourism Kamloops announced the Old Courthouse, along with five other sites in Kamloops, will have unique "activations," ranging from artistic murals to interactive light and audio experiences utilizing creative technologies.

The announcement was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, who have invested in the event through its Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program.

“This funding has supported important placemaking experiences, enhanced our collaboration and partnership with the City of Kamloops, and created unique sites throughout Kamloops for people to visit,” said Monica Dickinson, Tourism Kamloops CEO.

“Our intention is to illuminate the spaces and creatively tell stories of Kamloops to encourage people to see and do more while they are here.”

Tourism Kamloops is only one recipient of the $41 million invested through the provincial program into over 100 destination development projects.

According to Dickinson, Kamloops has seen its visitation numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.

“These funds contribute to strengthening tourism growth and developing tourism experiences, helping to further stimulate our visitor economy,” Dickinson said.

“These continued investments by the ministry in destination development will help us further increase employment in the sector while helping to create more vibrant areas to enhance the quality of life for our residents and experiences for our visitors.”

Each location will include signing with a QR code that Tourism Kamloops said will allow explorers to learn more about the activation and showcase other activities nearby.

Tourism Kamloops said The Loops Explorer Station at 358 Victoria St. and an installation at the Old Courthouse at 7 Seymour St. is now operational, with another at the Old men’s Provincial Historic Cemetery and Arboretum at 1000 Sixth Ave. set to be finished next week.

Further installations are being produced and are expected to pop up around Kamloops throughout the fall and winter.