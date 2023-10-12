223427
224163
Kamloops  

Gift cards, giveaways and children's characters promised for Toys R Us grand opening this weekend

Toys R Us grand opening

- | Story: 451666

Toys R Us is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend at its new Kamloops location on Notre Dame Drive, an event that will feature popular children’s characters and giveaways.

The grand opening runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the new store, 500 Notre Dame Dr. in the former Bed Bath & Beyond.

The first 25 families in the store each day will receive a gift card, and everything in the store is 10 per cent off all weekend.

A family photo booth and fresh flower bouquets will also be on hand, as well as face painting and balloon art.

Peppa Pig is slates to be on hand on Saturday and Ladybug from Miraculous will be there Sunday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

221526