Gift cards, giveaways and children's characters promised for Toys R Us grand opening this weekend

Photo: Contributed Shoppers head toward the tills on Aug. 26 at Toys R Us on Notre Dame Drive in Kamloops. The store opened in August, 18 months after it closed abruptly in a separate nearby location.

Toys R Us is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend at its new Kamloops location on Notre Dame Drive, an event that will feature popular children’s characters and giveaways.

The grand opening runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the new store, 500 Notre Dame Dr. in the former Bed Bath & Beyond.

The first 25 families in the store each day will receive a gift card, and everything in the store is 10 per cent off all weekend.

A family photo booth and fresh flower bouquets will also be on hand, as well as face painting and balloon art.

Peppa Pig is slates to be on hand on Saturday and Ladybug from Miraculous will be there Sunday.