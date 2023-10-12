Accused likely 'overwhelmed by psychotic symptoms' during fatal knife attack, judge told

Photo: RCMP Jason Michael Holm

A mentally ill Kamloops man accused of stabbing his friend dozens of times in a deadly attack more than three years ago was “overwhelmed by psychotic symptoms” at the time of the slaying, according to a psychiatrist.

Jason Michael Holm, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Paul Samuel Whitten, 39, who was killed on Clarke Street in the West End on Aug. 1, 2020.

Court has heard Whitten was stabbed 49 times. Police found him gravely injured on a balcony on Clarke Street after responding to a 911 call about a person covered in blood. Before he died, court heard, Whitten identified his killer as “Jason.”

Holm was arrested about four hours after Whitten died and he admitted his guilt to police, blaming voices in his head.

The Crown closed its case in March. Defence lawyers opened their case on Tuesday, seeking to have Holm found not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD).

Psychiatrist Dr. Andriy Kolchak testified for the defence on Wednesday.

Kolchak has assessed Holm a number of times after the incident, and he said he observed Holm exhibiting psychotic symptoms at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

“I think Mr. Holm was likely, on a balance of probabilities, suffering from psychotic symptoms at the time of the offence,” Kolchak said.

“He was likely in acute exacerbation of his illness.”

Court has heard Holm was delusional around the time of the stabbing, under the mistaken belief that Whitten had been raping Holm’s girlfriend — who did not exist.

Defence lawyer Marilyn Sanford asked Kolchak whether he believes Holm knew what he was doing at the time of Whitten’s slaying.

“I don’t think his ability to understand the nature and quality of his actions was affected,” the doctor replied.

“He was clearly making statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He clearly brought a knife to do that. So he knew the nature of his actions, in my opinion, despite the presence of his active mental illness.”

Court has heard Holm made statements following Whitten’s death about being jailed. Kolchak said that shows he had at least some understanding that what he had done was wrong.

“In my opinion, he had absolutely no insight into his illness,” he said.

“That means that the symptoms he experiences, he does not perceive them as symptoms — they are part of his environment and part of his life. He operated in a delusional world altogether. … He held delusional beliefs about the victim raping his girlfriend and he killed him in that context.”

Kolchak said he believes Holm was intensely psychotic at the time Whitten was killed.

“I believe on a balance of probabilities that Mr. Holm was overwhelmed by psychotic symptoms,” he said. “The psychotic symptoms were quite intense.”

Court has previously heard Holm’s mother warned police the day before Whitten was killed, saying Holm was off his medications and “going to do something bad.”

Holm has a history of mental illness and was seen by multiple witnesses behaving erratically in the days before Whitten was slain. Holm has twice been found NCRMD on previous charges.

The trial is expected to conclude on Friday.