Merritt mayor to hear ministry's plan to fix chronic ER closures

Following the 15th emergency department closure this year at the Nicola Valley Hospital, the mayor of Merritt says he’s looking forward to hearing a plan Thursday from provincial officials about how to fix the chronic problem.

Mayor Michael Goetz said he spoke with health minister Adrian Dix on Wednesday morning following a string of emergency department closures over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

“We talked about we need to have a plan, we need to see what the plan looks like, we need to be part of the fix so we can help get there and we need to know what that plan looks like,” Goetz said.

“One of minister Dix’s people is calling me tomorrow with the plan they have, and they’ll walk me through it. So at least I’ll get some idea of what that looks like.”

Goetz said Merritt city council is also forming a subcommittee comprised of council, the CAO and the fire chief to meet with Interior Health executives on a quarterly basis.

“The whole idea here is to work collaboratively together — if we come up with a plan that works for this community, then maybe that's the plan that can be used in other communities that have the same issues,” Goetz said.

“The whole idea of the plan is to keep our hospital open, help close the loopholes, remove the bottlenecks.”

Goetz said the longest the community has gone without a closure has been about three months, before several closures occurred last weekend within days of each other.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart said she’s frustrated by the provincial government’s lack of action to address the problem so far.

“I think that it is time for the minister to step up, show the plan and tell us some timelines on when he expects this to be for us to see results, actual results where we don't see closures,” Tegart said.

“There's a lot of attention right now. We hear from Minister Dix but we want to actually see results — not just a pat on the head.”

Tegart said the ER closures erode the community’s trust in the health care system.

“There's a lot of people who have a mandate to provide this service, and I would suggest to you they're not doing their jobs,” Tegart said.

Goetz said the entire “dichotomy” of the community changes when the ER is forced to close.

“We're a blue collar town, people use their hands, there's always a chance somebody's getting injured, and then we have a large senior population here that may need some hospital care,” he said.

“It affects how all our emergency services run because when the hospital closes down, ambulances have to start transporting people to other communities. Then our fire department has to start becoming EMTs, which you're not trained for, and it adds extra cost because the systems have to pay for that to happen.”