Full parole granted to mastermind behind 2008 Salmon Arm high school love triangle slaying

The mastermind behind a 2008 high school love-triangle murder in Salmon Arm has been granted full parole.

Now 32, Monica Sikorski was 17 when she plotted the shooting death of a 22-year-old man she was dating.

Tyler Myers was murdered outside Bastion elementary on Nov. 21, 2008. Court heard Sikorski arranged for her other boyfriend, a 16-year-old classmate, to obtain a gun and ambush Myers.

Sikorski lured Myers to the schoolyard, inviting him to meet her there. She then took him to an area near a stand of trees where she knew the young gunman was hiding with a rifle he’d borrowed from a friend.

The teen shot Myers once from the trees and then emerged and fired twice more, including a shot in the back of Myers’ head at the urging of Sikorski.

The teenaged gunman cannot be named because he was sentenced as a youth. Sikorski can be named because she was sentenced as an adult, despite being 17 at the time of Myers’ slaying.

During the gunman’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops, Sikorski was painted as manipulative and controlling. The couple split up a short time after the murder and Sikorski began dating Myers’ friend.

Sikorski and the gunman were not arrested until 2012, at the conclusion of an elaborate RCMP Mr. Big operation.

The undercover probe targeted Sikorski. Officers posed as high-ranking gangsters and convinced her she was being recruited into their powerful criminal organization.

She confessed to Myers’ murder to an undercover Mountie she believed to be one of the fictitious gang’s leaders. She also implicated the gunman and briefly introduced him to the undercover investigators.

Sikorski pleaded guilty in 2016 to one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of full parole for seven years. She has been on day parole since 2021, after she was labelled a low risk for future violence.

Aside from a minor slip up in which she consumed alcohol while out for dinner with a friend, Sikorski has been well behaved on day parole, according to a written decision from the Parole Board of Canada granting her full parole.

“You have completed the recommended programs and interventions as outlined in your correctional plan and continue to express a willingness to participate in any recommended interventions,” the decision reads.

“You are described as polite and respectful toward your parole officer, [halfway house] staff and other residents.”

Sikorski is operating her own business, the details of which were redacted from the board’s decision. Also redacted was the B.C. community in which Sikorski plans to live.

She told the board she planned to stay away from Salmon Arm to avoid opening any old wounds.

Conditions of Sikorski’s parole will require she abstain from alcohol use, avoid anyone involved in criminal activity, possess only one cellphone, report all sexual relationships and all non-sexual relationships and friendships with men, have no contact with Myers’ family and stay away from Vancouver Island except with permission from her parole officer.

Sikorski will be on full parole as of Dec. 5, seven years after her sentence began.