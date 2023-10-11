Driver who killed girl in drunken crash now back in jail, facing new drunk driving allegations

Photo: CTV News Karl Schwarz's pickup truck resting on its roof following a fatal collision in Calgary on Sept. 20, 2013.

A driver who killed an 11-year-old Calgary girl after drunkenly plowing his truck into a minivan a decade ago is back behind bars, facing new charges of dangerous driving, impaired driving and assault stemming from an alleged incident last week near Kamloops.

Karl Matthew Schwarz, 39, is facing charges of domestic assault, unlawful confinement or imprisonment, dangerous driving, impaired driving, driving while prohibited and two counts of breach.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in the Chase area on Oct. 5. No other details have so far been made public.

On Sept. 20, 2013, Schwarz was driving drunk in southeast Calgary when his pickup truck struck a family’s minivan and killed 11-year-old Tammy Truong.

Police later determined Schwarz’s blood-alcohol level was at least double the legal limit.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of impaired driving causing death and in 2017 was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, plus a five-year driving prohibition.

Schwarz’s bail hearing is scheduled for Friday in Kamloops provincial court.

— with files from CTV News